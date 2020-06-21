Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Everton team to play Liverpool

Local lad Anthony Gordon gets a surprise start on the right side of Everton’s injury-hit midfield.

He comes in as one of three changes made by Carlo Ancelotti to the side thrashed by Chelsea before the Premier League was suspended in March.

Right-back Seamus Coleman and winger Alex Iwobi also come into the team.

They replace Djibril Sidibe, Bernard and Gylfi Sigurrdson.

Andre Gomes has recovered from an injury and starts in central midfield

Yerry Mina (thigh), Morgan Schneiderlin (knee) and Theo Walcott (abdomen) are all missing.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gordon, Andre Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool team to play Everton

Liverpool are without first-choice left-back Andy Robertson, who has failed to shake off a knock in time to feature.

Forward Mo Salah is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Vice-captain James Milner deputises for Robertson.

There are six changes to the side defeated by Atletico Madrid in Liverpool’s last competitive game.

Fit-again goalkeeper Alisson, Joel Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Tukimi Minamino come into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

They replace Adrian, Joe Gomez, Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gini Wijnaldum and Salah.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino