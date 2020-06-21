Early Team News: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton and champions elect Liverpool return to Premier League action with a Merseyside derby clash at Goodison Park later today. Here is the early team news ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Everton team news

Midfielders Morgan Schneiderlin (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) and Fabian Delph (muscular) are all ruled out for the Toffees.

Centre-back Yerry Mina (thigh) and winger Theo Walcott (abdomen) are also sidelined.

Striker Cenk Tosun (ACL knee) remains unavailable.

Carlo Ancelotti is able to call upon Andre Gomes, who has recovered from his injury.

Liverpool team news

The Reds welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was sidelined through injury when the season was suspended in March.

Understudy Adrian (knock) faces a late fitness test to determine whether he can take his place on the bench.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has had fitness worries over forward Mo Salah and left-back Andy Robertson, but both are thought to have recovered sufficiently to feature in the derby.

Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remains sidelined, while long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne (knee) is also out.