Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Aston Villa

By
-

Chelsea recorded a winning restart to their Premier League season with a 1-2 victory over Aston Villa this afternoon.

The Blues came from behind to secure all three points at Villa Park thanks to a pair of quick-fire goals.

Substitute Pulisic struck in the 60th minute to cancel out Kortney Hause’s opener. Striker Olivier Giroud gave Frank Lampard’s side the lead in the 62nd minute.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game on social media.

Felt good to be back out there🙏🏽We keep going⚫️🟠💙

Good start 🔵

