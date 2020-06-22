Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-0 draw with Everton

Champions elect Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a 0-0 draw at Everton in Sunday evening’s Merseyside derby.

The Reds controlled the match at Goodison Park but conceded the best chances. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to the rescue late on to prevent the Toffees grabbing a late winner.

The goalless draw means Jurgen Klopp’s side now need Manchester City to slip up against Burnley this evening if they are to clinch a first Premier League title at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Here’s what the Liverpool players have had to say about the game as they reflected on the derby.

Great feeling being out there again, looking forward to our last 8 games! 😄 pic.twitter.com/iZYz7kj8SA — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 22, 2020

Not the way we wanted to return, but we knew this would be a tough game. One point closer to our goal, we will refocus and be ready for the next match 💯💯 #EVELIV #MerseySideDerby pic.twitter.com/PcS2qLPFGN — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 21, 2020