Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-0 draw with Everton

By
-

Champions elect Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a 0-0 draw at Everton in Sunday evening’s Merseyside derby.

The Reds controlled the match at Goodison Park but conceded the best chances. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to the rescue late on to prevent the Toffees grabbing a late winner.

The goalless draw means Jurgen Klopp’s side now need Manchester City to slip up against Burnley this evening if they are to clinch a first Premier League title at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Here’s what the Liverpool players have had to say about the game as they reflected on the derby.

View this post on Instagram

Great to be back out there, focus turns to the next one 💪🏽🔴 #LFC

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on

Related News

Early Team News: Everton vs Liverpool

Video: Bernd Leno suffers suspected ACL injury vs Brighton

Video: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd (goals and highlights)

                               