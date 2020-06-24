Betting sites in the UK offer record odds on Premier League top four

The Premier League came back last week with a bang. Okay, so it’s not the Premier League we know and love without the fans, but at least it’s a welcome distraction as we head into a few weeks of football filled frenzy in a bid to finish the season in good time.

The talking points are plain for everyone to see: how has David Luiz made it as a professional football player? Can Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes make it click together at Manchester United? Why have we not had a proper title race with Liverpool looking so lacklustre and Manchester City making mincemeat of everyone that’s been put in front of them.

Football in focus

But that’s just the point, isn’t it. The title race is over. Relegation seems set in stone for at least two of the three spots, with Norwich City and Aston Villa looking more and more like they don’t belong in the top flight as the season rumbles on. So what’s left? Is there anything left? Without a doubt.

The battle for top four is well and truly on. A quick look at betting sites in the UK and you’ll see the odds are high, potentially the highest they’ve been in some time with a total of seven possible sides looking to earn a place among Europe’s elite next season. The battle for Champions League football is on, and that’s where you should set your sights if you’re looking to find the true spirit of the Premier League over the coming weeks.

Is it top four or top five?

The title race was all but over for the blue half of Manchester some time ago, and although they’re still in the mix for a first Champions League win this season, it’s not looking like they’ll be flying across the continent for football next season even if they do win Europe’s highest honour.

Currently banned for two seasons from European competition by UEFA, City are appealing the decision at present, throwing a spanner in the works for top four odds. It could see the team who finishes in fifth place qualify for Champions League football – but only if City fail to win their appeal.

The outsiders

It’s a tight pack for sure. Arsenal, currently in tenth, could still make it although according to the bookies (and common sense) it seems fairly unlikely. Their odds for a top four finish skyrocketed to 100/1 after woeful performances against Manchester City and Brighton.

Journey a few yards up the road to the newly built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and you’ll find a side in slightly better shape, but Jose Mourinho’s Spurs didn’t exactly light the world on fire against Manchester United. They’re currently priced at 20/1, not a bad shout if they get their act together.

Unlikely contenders

Next up it’s Premier League upstarts and newly promoted Sheffield United who are pushing for a Champions League spot. Neutrals would love to see it, and Chris Wilder’s side have definitely exceeded expectations. At 50/1 it’s not impossible, but then it will be hard to see an inexperienced side keep their foot on the pedal and even accelerate in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the biggest names in English football, with a rich history behind them. The arrival of about fifteen Portuguese have finally given their faithful fans something to get truly excited about. With European football coming to Molineux this season in the form of the Europa League, and a fluid and attacking display in the Premier League, there’s a lot to be excited about. They’re pushing, and at 5/1 it’s definitely not impossible.

Battle of the big boys

If we count out Leicester City, currently in third and at negligible odds, then what we have left is Chelsea and Manchester United. For once, the similarities between the two sides are uncanny. Legendary players turned unlikely managers. A wealth of academy talent flowing through the ranks. Big spending in full flow as they prepare to take the next step, and plenty of attacking intent on the pitch.

Chelsea have clung to fourth place for weeks now. And despite a six game unbeaten streak for the Red Devils, they just haven’t been able to catch up. As things stand, with City’s ban in place, both will go through in their respective fourth and fifth spots. But then both sides don’t want to leave anything to chance.

There’s plenty still at stake in the Premier League this season, and don’t be surprised if you see an upset – an upset that could very well be in the battle for the top four in the coming weeks.