Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Crystal Palace

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Here's how we line-up to take on @CPFC back at Anfield tonight 💪 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

After failing to break down Everton in last weekend’s Merseyside derby, Liverpool welcome Andy Robertson and Mo Salah back in to their starting XI.

Joe Gomez and Gini Wijnaldum also come in to the team as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes.

Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino drop out.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace team to play Liverpool

Crystal Palace make four changes to the side that beat Bournemouth.

Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, Andros Townsend come into Roy Hodgson’s side.

They replace Vicente Guaita, Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke.

Starting XI: Hennessey, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew