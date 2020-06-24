Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team to play Sheffield Utd

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Here's how the Reds line up for our Old Trafford return — do you like what you see? 👊#MUFC #MUNSHU @DHLManUtd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 24, 2020

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together for the first time for Manchester United.

There are three changes to the side that started against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting lineup.

They replace Fred, Scott McTominay and Daniel James.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

Sheffield Utd team to play Man Utd

Here's how the Bladesmen line-up 👊



Simon Moore starts in goal whilst Phil Jagielka comes in to replace the suspended John Egan.



John Lundstram returns to the middle & Wilder opts for Mousset and McGoldrick up top. pic.twitter.com/p3g8eyMxLu — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 24, 2020

Sheffield United make five changes to the side defeated at Newcastle United last weekend.

Dean Henderson can’t play against his parent club, so Simon Moore starts in goal.

Veteran Phil Jagielka comes in for the suspended Jon Egan in defence.

The other changes see John Lundstram, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset come in for Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp.

Starting XI: Moore, Jagielka, Basham, Robinson, Baldock, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, McGoldrick, Mousset