Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Sheffield United

Manchester United recorded a first win since the Premier League resumed by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Old Trafford this evening.

An Anthony Martial hat-trick saw the Red Devils cruise past the Blades.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the seventh minute, doubled his and United’s tally on the stroke of half-time, then scored his third in the 74th minute.

Here is what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

My brother 👊🏾 congrats @AnthonyMartial ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Felt good to be back at OT after 5months but really missed you guys.

Will take those 2 assists. Roll on Saturday 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/16xxrc3X48 June 24, 2020

Love to be back at home 🔴🟣 pic.twitter.com/g4Jml7XTsX — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 24, 2020

It wasn’t the same without our fans but happy to get the 3 points and clean sheet … @AnthonyMartial 👏 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OKyb4yRkod — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 24, 2020