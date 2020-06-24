Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Sheffield United

By
-

Manchester United recorded a first win since the Premier League resumed by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Old Trafford this evening.

An Anthony Martial hat-trick saw the Red Devils cruise past the Blades.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the seventh minute, doubled his and United’s tally on the stroke of half-time, then scored his third in the 74th minute.

Here is what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Related News

Tweets: Liverpool player react to being crowned Premier League champions

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Crystal Palace

Video: Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd (goals and highlights)

                               