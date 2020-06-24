Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-0 win over West Ham United in last night’s London derby.

Hammers defender Tomas Soucek scored an own goal when the ball bounced off him and into the net from Giovani Lo Celso’s corner.

Spurs star Harry Kane struck in the 82nd minute to make sure of the result. The England international broke clear as West Ham pushed for an equaliser and placed a cool finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Waited a long time for that! Perfect night to win and get back on the scoresheet. #COYS pic.twitter.com/TApxDf2vpL — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 23, 2020