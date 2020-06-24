Video: Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd (goals and highlights)
An Anthony Martial hat-trick saw Manchester United secure a comfortable win over Sheffield United to pick up their first win since returning to Premier League action.
The French forward broke the deadlock in side the first 10 minutes, added a second goal just before half-time and completed the scoring in the 74th minute.
In the process, he became the first United player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie seven years ago.
You can see all three of Martial’s goals and more highlights from this evening’s game in the video below.