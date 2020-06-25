Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Crystal Palace

Liverpool are on the brink of a first Premier League title after thrashing Crystal Palace at Anfield last night.

The 4-0 victory over the Eagles leaves the Reds needing just two more points or a Manchester City slip up in order to be crowned champions. City need to beat Chelsea this evening to avoid handing the title to Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick, Mo Salah’s cool finish, Fabinho’s 30-year thunderbolt and Sadio Mane’s breakaway goal saw Jurgen Klopp’s side ease to three points.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say after beating Palace.

Some performance! 👏🏻 #YNWA

