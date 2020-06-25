Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Crystal Palace
Liverpool are on the brink of a first Premier League title after thrashing Crystal Palace at Anfield last night.
The 4-0 victory over the Eagles leaves the Reds needing just two more points or a Manchester City slip up in order to be crowned champions. City need to beat Chelsea this evening to avoid handing the title to Liverpool.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick, Mo Salah’s cool finish, Fabinho’s 30-year thunderbolt and Sadio Mane’s breakaway goal saw Jurgen Klopp’s side ease to three points.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say after beating Palace.
Even closer. pic.twitter.com/bGV8VWRH3E— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 24, 2020
Huge performance from us today. One step closer. We missed the fans but that one was for you pic.twitter.com/BH2SH6bM64— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 24, 2020
What a special night! One step closer. Let's do it, boys. 💪🏾🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/uT4HyMvhDd— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) June 24, 2020
What a night 🙌🏾 4 goals, a clean sheet and 3 points closer… 🔴🔴 #LIVCRY #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ouXZLDNhso— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 24, 2020
Complete performance tonight, 4 goals & the clean sheet! 😄 pic.twitter.com/JQsLllTYks— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 24, 2020
One step closer…🙌🏻😁 Well done boys today— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 24, 2020
Buzzing to have made my premier league debut tonight but more importantly to get the 3pts lads we’re class🔥 #dreamcometrue #onestepcloser pic.twitter.com/K4652aobCF— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) June 24, 2020
A long wait but… WE-ARE-SO-CLOSE!!! 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/ne0URBQH2M— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) June 24, 2020
What a performance🔥🔥🔥🔥#anfieldeffect#greattobebackhome #YNWA pic.twitter.com/PhgJ9q11z4— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 24, 2020