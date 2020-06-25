Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Crystal Palace

Liverpool are on the brink of a first Premier League title after thrashing Crystal Palace at Anfield last night.

The 4-0 victory over the Eagles leaves the Reds needing just two more points or a Manchester City slip up in order to be crowned champions. City need to beat Chelsea this evening to avoid handing the title to Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick, Mo Salah’s cool finish, Fabinho’s 30-year thunderbolt and Sadio Mane’s breakaway goal saw Jurgen Klopp’s side ease to three points.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say after beating Palace.

Huge performance from us today. One step closer. We missed the fans but that one was for you pic.twitter.com/BH2SH6bM64 June 24, 2020

What a night 🙌🏾 4 goals, a clean sheet and 3 points closer… 🔴🔴 #LIVCRY #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ouXZLDNhso — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 24, 2020

Complete performance tonight, 4 goals & the clean sheet! 😄 pic.twitter.com/JQsLllTYks — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 24, 2020

One step closer…🙌🏻😁 Well done boys today — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 24, 2020

Buzzing to have made my premier league debut tonight but more importantly to get the 3pts lads we’re class🔥 #dreamcometrue #onestepcloser pic.twitter.com/K4652aobCF — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) June 24, 2020