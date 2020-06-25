Tweets: Liverpool player react to being crowned Premier League champions
Liverpool are celebrating winning their first Premier League title.
The Reds were crowned champions this evening without so much as kicking a ball after Manchester City slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp’s side needed two more points to secure the title after beating Crystal Palace last night, but City dropping points means they can no longer be caught.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say on social media about winning the Premier League title.
🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 25, 2020
Championssss!!!! 🏆— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 25, 2020
Amen— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020
Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020
30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020
Champions😍❤️🏆 #YNWA #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/bNrZuGfLkD— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 25, 2020
96❤️ 😭— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020
Dream came true