Photos: Chelsea launch 2020/21 home kit

By
-

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit.

The Blues today launched the kit they will wear for the 2020/21 season.

Kit manufacturers Nike have based the design on Savile Row tailored, including a herringbone pattern over the shirt and short.

The new kit is the first to be feature the logo of new shirt sponsors 3 – the mobile phone network – which runs the risk of Frank Lampard’s side looking like an entire team of left-backs.

Here are photos of some of Lampard’s squad wearing the new kit.

