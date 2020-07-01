Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Norwich
Arsenal made it three wins on the bounce with a comfortable victory over Norwich City this evening.
A howler from Canaries keeper Tim Krul handed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Grant Xhaka doubled the lead late in the first half, before Aubameyang scored his second after the break. Right-back Cedric Soares scored a debut goal in the last 10 minutes.
Here’s what Mikel Arteta’s players had to say about a game that took them up to seventh in the Premier League table.
😆😂😂😂😂😂you are a Clown i Swear 😂😂😂😂 but the Best one ❤️— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 1, 2020
Back at home! 💥— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) July 1, 2020
Clean sheet! ⛔️
Well deserved 3️⃣ points! 👊🏻#GibGäs #SeoKol #ARSNOR @Arsenal @premierleague pic.twitter.com/PsOsN61yyu
First win back at home ✅ Brilliant performance from everyone Clean sheet✅🚫 @Arsenal @adidasfootball 3 puntos arco en 0 y buena sensaciones😍 @ArsenalEspanol pic.twitter.com/4WeYs3swcY— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 1, 2020