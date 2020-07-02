Cedric Soares react to his debut goal for Arsenal vs Norwich

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares got himself on the scoresheet on his debut in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City.

The Portugal international’s first outing for the Gunners had been delayed since he joined from Southampton in January due to injury and the COVID-19 lockdown.

He finally pulled on an Arsenal shirt against the Canaries.

Cedric came off the bench to replace Hector Bellerin in the 77th minute. Four minutes later he was scoring his first goal for his new club with a strike from outside the penalty area.

Writing on Twitter about his debut, he said: “I’m so happy to have finally made my @Arsenal debut and to have helped us get the win!

“Thank you to all the fans for your patience and support. C’mon, Arsenal!”