Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Bournemouth

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of today’s comeback win over Bournemouth.

A brace from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford’s penalty and goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes saw United secure a 5-2 win, despite falling behind to Junior Stanislas’ 15th-minute opener.

The result keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their victory.

