Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Aston Villa lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Premier League champions Liverpool host Aston Villa in their first home match since winning the league.

Liverpool team to play Aston Villa

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



How we line-up against @AVFCOfficial today 👊 #LIVAVL @JamesMilner is out due to a tight muscle.

Liverpool make three changes to the side thrashed at Manchester City in midweek.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi come into Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

They replace captain Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, who are all on the bench.

Vice-captain James Milner is absent due to a tight thigh muscle.

Youngsters Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams are among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Origi

Aston Villa team to play Liverpool

This is how Aston Villa line up at Anfield this afternoon. 🟣



This is how Aston Villa line up at Anfield this afternoon.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina starts against his old club.

Reina’s inclusion is one of five changes to the side beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Neil Taylor, John McGinn, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi also come in.

They replace Orjan Nyland, Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane, Marvelous Nakamba and Mbwana Samatta.

Starting XI: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish, Davis.