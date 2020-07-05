Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Wolves

Arsenal secured a 0-2 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday to move up to seventh in the Premier League table and dent their opponents’ hopes of a top-four finish.

Teenager Bukayo Saka capped a week in which he signed a new long-term contract by opening the scoring at Molineux with a left-footed volley.

Alexandre Lacazette made sure of the three points by adding a second for the Gunners four minutes from full-time.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their victory at Wolves.

La felicidad en este momento es inmensa. Por la victoria ante un rival muy difícil y por la vuelta al campo de juego después de 125 días.Quiero agradecer a todas las personas que estuvieron cerca de mí durante toda la recuperación. ➕3️⃣ 🔴 LT11 pic.twitter.com/0OOxO7vJbS July 4, 2020

Working on some more clean sheets. We fight together 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/ScUqQVt4fL — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) July 4, 2020