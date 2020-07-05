Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Wolves
Arsenal secured a 0-2 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday to move up to seventh in the Premier League table and dent their opponents’ hopes of a top-four finish.
Teenager Bukayo Saka capped a week in which he signed a new long-term contract by opening the scoring at Molineux with a left-footed volley.
Alexandre Lacazette made sure of the three points by adding a second for the Gunners four minutes from full-time.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their victory at Wolves.
Gods Child 👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/qONOyOjlDa— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 4, 2020
La felicidad en este momento es inmensa. Por la victoria ante un rival muy difícil y por la vuelta al campo de juego después de 125 días.Quiero agradecer a todas las personas que estuvieron cerca de mí durante toda la recuperación. ➕3️⃣ 🔴 LT11 pic.twitter.com/0OOxO7vJbS— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) July 4, 2020
Let’s goooooo 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 2-0 pic.twitter.com/GymfcIimub— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 4, 2020
Working on some more clean sheets. We fight together 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/ScUqQVt4fL— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) July 4, 2020
We fight together! 💪🏻— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) July 4, 2020
We win together! 🔥
HUGE 3️⃣! 👊🏻#CleanSheet #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/bm6vOWQTxT
Outstanding team work Clean sheet ✅ @OficialCedric @DavidLuiz_4— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 4, 2020
Gran trabajo de equipo para conseguir la victoria con arco en 0 pic.twitter.com/1fRac4tWln