Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Aston Villa

Champions Liverpool got back to winning ways after their thrashing at Manchester City in midweek with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield this afternoon.

Sadio Mane’s strike and a first Premier League goal for substitute Curtis Jones gave the Reds victory in their first home match since being crowned champions.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thought on the win over Villa.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

The boys bounced back well after the last game. 3pts and a clean sheet🔥! Buzzing to have grabbed my first premier league goal👌✅ #lfc pic.twitter.com/QPTefgZnyZ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) July 5, 2020

This is OUR FORTRESS. 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/nLsfzv7IWc — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 5, 2020

24 straight home wins 🏠🙌🏻

Delighted for Curtis on his first prem goal ⚽️🔴#firstofmany #ynwa #champions pic.twitter.com/Fk1Dz4tfH2 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 5, 2020

3pts , clean sheet , also congrats on your first @premierleague goal @curtisjr_10 more to come🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3ozoG43dc July 5, 2020

Job done!💪🏾 Another home win and a clean sheet👌🏾 And a big congrats to @curtisjr_10 on his first @premierleague goal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/szYxjh4V7Q — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 5, 2020

3 points & our 15th @premierleague clean sheet of the season! 👊 pic.twitter.com/B5WWxLrkLR — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 5, 2020