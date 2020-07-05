Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Aston Villa

By
-

Champions Liverpool got back to winning ways after their thrashing at Manchester City in midweek with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield this afternoon.

Sadio Mane’s strike and a first Premier League goal for substitute Curtis Jones gave the Reds victory in their first home match since being crowned champions.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thought on the win over Villa.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

