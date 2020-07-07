Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Everton

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 1-0 win over Everton in last night’s Premier League game.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso’s 24th-minute shot deflected off Toffees defender Michael Keane for an own goal, which would prove to be the only goal of the game.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on picking up all three points to keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Important win. Keep going 👊🏼 +3 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OIocdkNdSu — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) July 6, 2020