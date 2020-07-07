Video: Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son clash during Everton game

Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son got into a fight as they made their way off the pitch at half-time during last night’s 1-0 win over Everton.

Captain Lloris was angered by Son’s failure to track back in the build up to a chance for Richarlison shortly before the break.

The keeper charged after his South Korean colleague as he headed down the tunnel. The pair got into a bit of a shoving match before being separated by team-mates.

After the match, Lloris gave his take on events in a post-match interview.

The Frenchman said that there was no problem between the pair, pointing out that they had embraced after the final whistle.

He acknowledged that it was Son’s failure to press that had infuriated him.

Manager Jose Mourinho seemed quite pleased by events. He described the scrap between Lloris and Son as “beautiful”.

Mourinho also suggested he was to blame for the flare-up because he had asked his players to put each other under more pressure.