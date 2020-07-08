Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Crystal Palace victory

By
-

Chelsea recorded a 2-3 win over Crystal Palace to strengthen their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

The Blues’ victory at Selhurst Park came on the same night that top-four rivals Leicester City dropped points at Arsenal. Frank Lampard’s side are now up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic put the Blues in control, but Palace struck back late in the first-half through Wilfried Zaha.

Tammy Abraham restored the two-goal cushion in the 71st minute, but Christian Benteke struck a minute late.

After holding on to secure all three points, here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.

View this post on Instagram

Hard fought 3 points😅💙

A post shared by Christian (@cmpulisic) on

View this post on Instagram

A battle today… Big 3 points! ⚽️🔵

A post shared by B C G (@billygilmourrr) on

