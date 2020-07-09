Video: Mason Greenwood’s stunning goal vs Aston Villa
Youngster Mason Greenwood has given Manchester United a 0-2 lead in this evening’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.
The teenager doubled United’s lead in time added on at the end of the first-half at Villa Park.
Given a bit of space outside the penalty area, Greenwood found the net with a sensational finish. His powerful strike was past Pepe Reina before the Villa keeper had even set himself.
You can see Greenwood’s goal against Villa in the video below.
Mason Greenwood is a serious talent… 🔴— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 9, 2020
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #AVLMUN here: https://t.co/VKalbb85an
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/lCjFCoWAbb