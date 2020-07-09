Video: Mason Greenwood’s stunning goal vs Aston Villa

Youngster Mason Greenwood has given Manchester United a 0-2 lead in this evening’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The teenager doubled United’s lead in time added on at the end of the first-half at Villa Park.

Given a bit of space outside the penalty area, Greenwood found the net with a sensational finish. His powerful strike was past Pepe Reina before the Villa keeper had even set himself.

You can see Greenwood’s goal against Villa in the video below.