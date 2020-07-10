Jordan Henderson reacts to season-ending injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has taken to social media after getting confirmation that his season is over.

The 30-year-old midfielder will miss the Reds’ final four games of the season due to the knee injury he sustained in the midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Henderson was on the scoresheet in the 3-1 victory against the Seagulls, but was forced off in the closing stages with his injury.

He will not be fit enough to feature again this season, but is hoping to be back in time for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The England international acknowledged that it was not the end he had envisaged to a season in which he skippered Liverpool to a first Premier League title.

He wrote: “Unfortunately following the knee injury I picked up against Brighton on Wednesday I will now miss the last two weeks of the season. However, my rehabilitation will start immediately and I’ll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season.

“Of course it’s not the way I’d have preferred to have finished the season on a personal level but it’s been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club and I’ll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines. I’m sure the lads will ensure we finish the season off on a high.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages of support and I look forward to being back our there as soon as possible.”