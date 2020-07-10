Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out for the rest of the season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for the rest of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The England midfielder will miss the champions’ final four Premier League matches as a result of the knee injury he sustained during the victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

He does not require surgery and is expected to bit fit again for the the start of the 2020/21 season, Klopp said on Friday.

Henderson limped off in the closing stages of the 3-1 victory over the Seagulls.

While the Reds no longer have any trophies left to play for, they will be without their skipper as they seek to beat Manchester City’s record 100 points in a Premier League season. They need three wins from their final four games in order to set a new points record.

Klopp confirmed that Henderson’s injury is not serious enough to prevent him lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield after the final home game of the season against Chelsea on 22 July.

The German boss said: “Everybody felt for him. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy.

“There’s no surgery needed, that’s the good news and all the rest we can make our own decisions, but Hendo will lift the trophy.”