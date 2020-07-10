Man Utd face potential tie against Istanbul Basaksehiror or FC Copenhagen

Manchester United will face Istanbul Basaksehiror or FC Copenhagen in a Europa League quarter-final, if they beat LASK in their last-16 tie.

The Red Devils are odds-on to progress to the last-eight given that they beat LASK 0-5 in the away leg of their tie before the competition was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go on to win their quarter-final tie, they will play a semi-final against the winner of Olympiakos or Wolves vs Sevilla or Roma.

Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira were all on the scoresheet when United cruised to victory against LASK in Austria on March 12 – just days before the football season was suspended.

United have played their potential quarter-final opponents FC Copenhagen twice previously, with both meetings coming in the group stage of the 2006/07 Champions League campaign. The Red Devils won 3-0 at Old Trafford, but lost 1-0 in the return match in Denmark.

They have never faced Istanbul Basaksehir.