Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Aston Villa

Manchester United cruised to a 0-3 away win over Aston Villa at Villa Park last night.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, Mason Greenwood’s impressive strike and Paul Pogba’s goal saw the Red Devils pick up three points and move to within a point of fourth place Leicester City.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their win in the West Midlands.