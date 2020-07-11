Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Burnley clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Burnley

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



How we line-up to face @BurnleyOfficial 🙌 #LIVBUR @JamesMilner is out as a precaution due to a slight muscle issue. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020

Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that started against the Seagulls. Curtis Jones is handed a full Premier League debut, while Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Fabinho also come into the team.

They replace Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Vice-captain James Milner is absent due to a slight muscle injury.

Starting XI: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Firmino, Salah, Mane

Burnley team to play Liverpool

Burnley make just one change to the side that beat West Ham United last time out, with Chris Wood coming into the attack in place of Matej Vydra.

Starting XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood