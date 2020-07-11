Photo: Hakim Ziyech reports for Chelsea training
Chelsea’s new arrival Hakim Ziyech has reported for duty at the club’s Cobham training ground today.
The Blues sealed the Morocco international’s £37.8m move from Ajax in February, with the 27-year-old staying with the Dutch giants until the end of the 2019/20 season.
With his five-year Chelsea contract having now started, Ziyech begun training with his new club this morning.
You can see him at Cobham in the photos below.
Welcome to Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech [ChelseaFC] #CFC pic.twitter.com/fJaOVJyhOl— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) July 11, 2020