Photo: Hakim Ziyech reports for Chelsea training

Chelsea’s new arrival Hakim Ziyech has reported for duty at the club’s Cobham training ground today.

The Blues sealed the Morocco international’s £37.8m move from Ajax in February, with the 27-year-old staying with the Dutch giants until the end of the 2019/20 season.

With his five-year Chelsea contract having now started, Ziyech begun training with his new club this morning.

You can see him at Cobham in the photos below.

