Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to derby win over Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this afternoon’s north London derby victory over Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho’s side came from behind to record a 2-1 win over their fierce rivals.

Alexandre Lacazette gave the Gunners a 16th-minute lead, but Heung-min Son equalised three minutes later. Defender Toby Alderweireld popped up with the winner nine minutes from time.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about securing local bragging rights and leapfrogging their neighbours in the Premier League table.

North London Derby is white ⚪️ Come on you Spurs ! Gran trabajo de todo el equipo . #COYS pic.twitter.com/zOoqXbxzLN — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) July 12, 2020

Today North London’s sky was white and blue ⚽️💪🏿! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/rkQtjkI0Ln — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) July 12, 2020

You can see all the goals and highlights from Spurs’ win over Arsenal in the video below.