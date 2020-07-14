Photo: David De Gea celebrates Man Utd milestone

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea celebrated making his 400th appearance for the club by sharing a photo of a commemorative jersey featuring his name and the number 400.

The Spain international reached the milestone during last night’s Premier League game against Southampton. An injury-time equaliser from Saints striker Michael Obafemi some what took the shine off the occasion.

Nonetheless, De Gea took to social media to acknowledge the achievements and declare himself “proud”.

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in an £18.9m deal in June 2011.