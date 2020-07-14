Video: Virgil van Dijk’s cheeky backheel nutmeg on Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk enjoyed himself at training yesterday as he succeeded in a backheel nutmeg on fellow defender Joe Gomez.

The pair were taking part in a rondo drill at Melwood when Gomez appeared to have caught Van Dijk in possession. But the Dutchman had other ideas, flicking the ball behind his left leg with the heel of his right boot.

As the ball passed between Gomez’s legs on its way to Mo Salah, Van Dijk started his celebrations.

You can see the nutmeg in the video below.