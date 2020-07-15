Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal team to play Liverpool

📋 Five changes from the weekend…



➡️ Cedric, Holding, Saka, Torreira, Nelson

⬅️ Bellerin, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Aubameyang#ARSLIV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2020

Arsenal make five changes to the side defeated in last weekend’s north London derby.

Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Lucas Torreira, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson all come into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup.

Out go Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are all named among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Martínez; Holding, David Luiz, Tierney; Cédric, Torreira, Xhaka, Saka; Pépé, Lacazette, Nelson

Liverpool team to play Arsenal

Champions Liverpool make two changes to the side held to a draw by Burnley last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at right-back, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts in midfield.

They replace youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, who are both on the bench.

Captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner are both missing through injury.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino