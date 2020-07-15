Football Betting: How will the Premier League look next season?

The world is currently going through a crisis because of an unexpected pandemic. Over 12 million people have been found COVID-19 positive, with more than 580,000 lives lost and counting. It has affected every business sector, including the sports industry. But shutting everything down to stop the spread of the disease has also put the world on course for economic disaster.

The 2019/2020 Premier League season has resumed without crowds due to the COVID-19 situation. Liverpool have been confirmed as champions, currently followed by Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester City. Manchester United could yet force their way into the top four, with their final game of the season against Leicester likely to be decisive.

How will the Premier League look next season?

There’s a lot of speculation on what might happen in the next Premier League season, 2020/2021. It’s expected to start in September this year because of the delay due to the COVID-19.

Will the 2020/21 season operate without fans?

Without the arrival of a suitable COVID-19 vaccination and medications, the situation isn’t likely to improve. The 2020/21 season is expected to be played in stadiums without fans. That will depend on how the UK Government act against the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the situation improves, fans could be gradually allowed to return. But it’s unlikely that we’ll see football as usual even by the end of next season. There is talk of allowing admission to restricted capacity stadiums. There might be a lot of empty seats, but fans could be allowed sooner than expected.

How will the 2020/21 season be different besides empty stadiums?

Premier League fans will see more changes next season, including a condensed season due to the delayed start. There will be the sudden arrival after a very short pre-season of three clubs from Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Preston North End and Bradford City.

Who will dominate the upcoming season?

LeoVegas are gearing up for an unpredictable football betting season. Liverpool dominated the 2019/2020 season, but will they dominate the upcoming season as well? It’s the question that is on the minds of many of football fanatics.

Liverpool fans will want the upcoming season again, but it might not be easy for them in the next season. The favourites to win the title next season are Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

How they fare will depend on the transfer market, their recovery after a short pre-season, team chemistry and their managers.

Starting with Liverpool, there’s a rumour the champions will re-sign Philippe Coutinho, who is set to leave Barcelona.

Some other players linked with a move to Merseyside are Thiago Alcantara, David Alaba, Nick Breitenbucher and Ousmane Dembele. Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana, Rhian Brewster and Naby Keita could move on.

The challenge for Liverpool is their team chemistry and how well they can manage their current squad. They also need to battle against the drop-off that often dogs title-winning sides.

Chelsea are expected to perform even better in the upcoming season. Kai Havertz could move to Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already finalised their switches. However, N’Golo Kante might move on.

Chelsea have an excellent reputation for handling transfers. With new players coming in, the Blues can pose a title threat next season. They’re currently sitting in third, and a strong finish to the season will give them a boost for beginning the next season with high morale.

Manchester City are also strong contenders for the title. They’re likely to finish in the second spot in the current season. You might see players like Adama Traore, Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan Skrinar and Nathan Ake joining Pep Guardiola’s squad.

However, Sergio Aguero, John Stones, David Silva and Leroy Sane might leave. The squad is ageing, and it’s not yet clear how Guardiola will deal with that in the upcoming season. The team chemistry will also be something fans must observe in the next season.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool have secured the 2019/2020 EPL title, but 2020/2021 will not be an easy run for Liverpool. Other teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Leicester City are making changes to become more influential in the upcoming season.

The arrival of new players and how managers deal with the team will decide the teams’ performance in the 2020/2021 season.