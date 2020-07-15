Liverpool players look ahead to Arsenal clash
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build up to this evening’s game against Arsenal.
The champions need to leave the Emirates Stadium with all three points to keep alive their hopes of beating Manchester City’s 100-point Premier League record.
Last weekend’s draw against Burnley means Jurgen Klopp’s side need to win all three of their remaining games if they are to pass the 100-point mark.
Here’s what the Reds have had to say ahead of tonight’s 8.15pm.
Nice moment at the Emirates last season – but we want all 3 points tomorrow 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA #champions pic.twitter.com/9ZUOXOsW1E— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 14, 2020
MATCHDAY 🔥How we feelin' about tonight Reds?! 🔴 #YNWA #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/fWH6MzejBC— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 15, 2020
🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8PzFmEWRLS— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 15, 2020