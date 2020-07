Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech was in the stands to watch his new team-mates beat Norwich City last night.

The £33m signing from Ajax arrived in London over the weekend. He got to see his new team in action for the first time as the Blues beat the Canaries 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Ziyech, aged 27, donned a branded facemask and lanyard as his watched the game, as you can see in the photo above.