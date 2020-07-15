Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Norwich

Chelsea’s players have been giving their reactions to last night’s win over Norwich City.

Olivier Giroud’s header in first-half injury time saw the Blues scrape to a narrow victory over the relegated Canaries.

The Frenchman’s goal ensured Frank Lampard’s side bounced back from their defeat at Sheffield United last Saturday and moved them up to third in the table, with two games to play.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about last night’s game.