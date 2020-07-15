Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Norwich
Chelsea’s players have been giving their reactions to last night’s win over Norwich City.
Olivier Giroud’s header in first-half injury time saw the Blues scrape to a narrow victory over the relegated Canaries.
The Frenchman’s goal ensured Frank Lampard’s side bounced back from their defeat at Sheffield United last Saturday and moved them up to third in the table, with two games to play.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about last night’s game.
All what counts today 👉🏾3 points👈🏾 #Hustle #fight #AlwaysBelieve #cleansheet @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/F027qAGB0D— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) July 14, 2020
+3 points✅🔥 pic.twitter.com/4wZG6RiV9N— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) July 14, 2020
+3pts ✅ pic.twitter.com/PYfCxofVvn— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) July 14, 2020
3 points!💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/OWi6o57Erp— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 14, 2020
+3 points! 💪👊💙 #comeonchelsea #3points #CFC #premierleague #W10 #win #backtowinningways pic.twitter.com/sHVTfcSMVL— Willian (@willianborges88) July 14, 2020