Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory at Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to seventh in the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United this evening.

Heung-min Son’s opener and two Harry Kane headers gave Jose Mourinho’s side a 1-3 win at St James’ Park.

Kane’s brace took him to 200 club goals in his career. He dedicated the win to team-mate Serge Aurier, who played despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.

That win was for you @Serge_aurier 💙 Very proud to reach 200 club goals. On to the next 200 ⚽️💯💯 pic.twitter.com/UM7LxfoHXK — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 15, 2020