Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory at Newcastle

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to seventh in the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United this evening.

Heung-min Son’s opener and two Harry Kane headers gave Jose Mourinho’s side a 1-3 win at St James’ Park.

Kane’s brace took him to 200 club goals in his career. He dedicated the win to team-mate Serge Aurier, who played despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.

View this post on Instagram

Important win✅Congrats @harrykane on 200 club goals🙌👏

A post shared by Harry Winks (@harrywinks) on

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to losing at Arsenal

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool

Football Betting: How will the Premier League look next season?

                               