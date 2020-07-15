Video: Liverpool train at Leyton Orient ahead of Arsenal game
Liverpool’s players have been training at Leyton Orient’s ground today as they prepare to face Arsenal in tonight’s Premier League game.
Having arrived in the capital for the clash with the Gunners, the Premier League champions headed to League Two side orient’s The Breyer Group Stadium for a matchday training session.
You can see the Reds starting their session in the video below.
