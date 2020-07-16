Arsenal centre-back signs new contract and leaves on loan

Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has signed a new contract with the Gunners ahead of a season-long loan to VfB Stuttgart.

The Greek centre-back, aged 22, has joined the Bundesliga club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Mavropanos spent time in Germany with Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg last season, making 12 appearances as he helped the club to avoid relegation.

He won rave reviews, winning the man of the match award in two of his games for the Bavarian side.

The Greece Under-21 international has made eight first-team appearances for the Gunners since arriving in north London from PAS Giannina in January 2018.

His progress during his time at the Emirates Stadium was slowed by a serious groin injury he sustained in October 2018.

He had also picked up an injury during his loan spell in Germany in February 2020, but he missed only two games before football was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.