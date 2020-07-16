Skip to main content

Photo: Hicham Ziyech joins Chelsea training

By
-

Chelsea new boy Hicham Ziyech has trained with Frank Lampard’s squad for the first time.

The former Ajax winger arrived in London over the weekend. He trained alone at Cobham and was in the crowd at Stamford Bridge to watch the 1-0 win over Norwich City.

He has now had his first taste of training with his new team-mates.

Ziyech, aged 27, was in action with the Blues on Thursday as they prepare to face Manchester United on Sunday.

