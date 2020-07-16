Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Gunners came from behind to beat the Reds, with Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on picking up three points and bouncing back from last weekend’s north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s what they had to say about the game.