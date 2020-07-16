Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Gunners came from behind to beat the Reds, with Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on picking up three points and bouncing back from last weekend’s north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s what they had to say about the game.

View this post on Instagram

Strong opponent but we did a great job ! Fight spirit and humility!!! Let’s keep improving ! Well done lads 💪🏻

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on

View this post on Instagram

Big response, big character, big win 💪 #GX34

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

