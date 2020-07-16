Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to losing at Arsenal

Liverpool’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s defeat at Arsenal.

The champions’ hopes of setting a new Premier League points record were scuppered by a 2-1 defeat to the Gunners, which makes it impossible to match the 100 points Manchester City picked up last season.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, who was at fault for Arsenal’s equaliser, was among those to give his response to the match on social media.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.

Mistakes happen. That's part of football. But it's how you react to them that matters. Two big games to go, let's finish strong! Can't wait for next Wednesday! 🏆🏅

Frustrating game. We started strong, but gave it away. Now refocus and be ready for the last two matches. 🔴 #YNWA — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 15, 2020

Disappointing result today, but win or lose: #YNWA 🔴 — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 15, 2020