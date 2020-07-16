Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to losing at Arsenal

Liverpool’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s defeat at Arsenal.

The champions’ hopes of setting a new Premier League points record were scuppered by a 2-1 defeat to the Gunners, which makes it impossible to match the 100 points Manchester City picked up last season.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, who was at fault for Arsenal’s equaliser, was among those to give his response to the match on social media.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.

