Photo: Tottenham midfielder signs new contract

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until June 2024.

The 19-year-old has been on Spurs’ books since 2013 and signed a three-year professional contract in august 2018.

He still had a year to run on that deal, but the north London club have acted to tie him down for the next four seasons.

Skipp made his Spurs debut in October 2018. He has clocked up 21 first-ream appearances to date, including 13 Premier League outings.

He has broken into the England Under-21 setup this season, making three appearances to date.