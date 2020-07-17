Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

By
-

Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Crystal Palace last night to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table, but are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who they will face on the final day of the season.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ensured the Red Devils left Selhurst Park with all three points on Thursday evening.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their win when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Related News

Photo: Tottenham midfielder signs new contract

Photo: Hicham Ziyech joins Chelsea training

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to losing at Arsenal

                               