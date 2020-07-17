Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Crystal Palace last night to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table, but are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who they will face on the final day of the season.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ensured the Red Devils left Selhurst Park with all three points on Thursday evening.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their win when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Important 3 points 💪🏾 get well soon @pvanaanholt 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/n3akvh1SCB — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 16, 2020

We made it difficult for ourselves at times but an important 3️⃣ points! @pvanaanholt thinking about you bro 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M3fFtQC1RK — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 16, 2020