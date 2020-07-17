Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace
Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Crystal Palace last night to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.
The Red Devils are fifth in the table, but are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who they will face on the final day of the season.
Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ensured the Red Devils left Selhurst Park with all three points on Thursday evening.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their win when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Good result yesterday, well done lads 💪🏻 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/3GdZBQO1FU— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 17, 2020
Keep going #mufc 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rBjWFacNuE— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 16, 2020
Important 3 points 💪🏾 get well soon @pvanaanholt 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/n3akvh1SCB— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 16, 2020
We made it difficult for ourselves at times but an important 3️⃣ points! @pvanaanholt thinking about you bro 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M3fFtQC1RK— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 16, 2020
Important win. Good to see familiar faces back at Selhurst. 🕸🔴 #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yy9B0FF5EO— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 16, 2020
Good away win 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QgHaIP1fFF— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) July 16, 2020