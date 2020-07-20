Liverpool unveil Curtis Jones’ new shirt number

Liverpool have confirmed that youngster Curtis Jones is changing his squad number.

The homegrown starlet will wear the number 17 on his shirt next season.

Jones, aged 19, currently wears the number 48 shirt. But after scoring his first Premier League goal, captaining the side and signing a new long-term contract at Anfield, he is getting a new number befitting of his new prominence.

Rather than sticking with his big number after breaking through, like number 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jones is going down the more traditional route of switching to a lower number.

The number 17 jersey has been vacant for the past two seasons.

It was last worn by centre-back Ragnar Klavan between 2016 and 2018.

Another centre-back, Mamadou Sakho, wore number 17 for the two seasons prior to Klavan.

More significantly, club legend Steven Gerrard wore the shirt when he was breaking into the team. He donned number 17 between 1998 and 2004.

The shirt has also been worn by Maxi Rodriguez, Alvaro Arbeloa, Danny Guthrie, Craig Bellamy, Josemi, Paul Ince and Steve McManaman during the Premier League era.

Don Hutchison, Mike Hooper, Robbie Holcroft and Kevin Sheedy were the Reds’ number 17s before the Premier League started.