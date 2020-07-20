Photo: Eric Bailly provides update after clash with Harry Maguire
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has provided an update on the head injury he sustained during yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.
The Ivory Coast international, aged 26, was stretchered off and taken to hospital after twice clashing heads in the first-half at Wembley.
He suffered a nasty gash and concussion in a clash with captain Harry Maguire, and left the stadium in a neck brace.
But Bailly has now been given the all-clear and released from hospital.
He shared a photo showing him giving a thumbs-up to the camera.
The United centre-back wrote: “Thank you for all the messages of support. I am OK, it was just a scare.
“I feel the pain of yesterday’s defeat even more. But we have to get back up and refocus on the two big games we have this week.”
