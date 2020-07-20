Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd to reach FA Cup final

By
-

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final after a 3-1 win over Manchester United in yesterday’s semi-final at Wembley.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Mason Mount doubled the Blues’ lead one minute after the break thanks to David De Gea’s howler.

United captain Harry Maguire scored an own goal from Marcos Alonso’s cross in the 74th minute.

Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their win.

Related News

Photo: Tottenham midfielder signs new contract

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Photo: Hicham Ziyech joins Chelsea training

                               