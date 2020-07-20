Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd to reach FA Cup final

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final after a 3-1 win over Manchester United in yesterday’s semi-final at Wembley.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Mason Mount doubled the Blues’ lead one minute after the break thanks to David De Gea’s howler.

United captain Harry Maguire scored an own goal from Marcos Alonso’s cross in the 74th minute.

Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their win.

On to the final 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Itv8YY7qA — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 19, 2020

What a performance 🔥 into the final 🔵 pic.twitter.com/w2MLLlO2tX — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) July 19, 2020