Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd to reach FA Cup final
Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final after a 3-1 win over Manchester United in yesterday’s semi-final at Wembley.
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time. Mason Mount doubled the Blues’ lead one minute after the break thanks to David De Gea’s howler.
United captain Harry Maguire scored an own goal from Marcos Alonso’s cross in the 74th minute.
Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their win.
On to the final 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Itv8YY7qA— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 19, 2020
Great team performance today 💪🏼✊🏼🙏🏼
Another final in Wembley 🤩#Chelsea #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/M5f1n2POxu— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) July 19, 2020
Oooooh yesssss!!! 💙🔥🔥🔥 See you soon again Wembley ✊🏾⚽ #FACupFinal 💪🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/Wyy1VjjCV8— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) July 19, 2020
Great effort team! 💪🏻 On to the final! 🔜 @emiratesfacup 💙 #FACup pic.twitter.com/7dPpspjWZn— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 19, 2020
FA Cup final, here we come!!! 💪💙🏟 #facup #CFC #final #W10 #ComeOnChelsea pic.twitter.com/B07bU8buHS— Willian (@willianborges88) July 19, 2020
Final’s this way boys 👈🏾 well done boys @ChelseaFC 💙#CFC pic.twitter.com/f3haZTZBk9— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) July 19, 2020
What a performance 🔥 into the final 🔵 pic.twitter.com/w2MLLlO2tX— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) July 19, 2020
Stupid penalty to give away, put my hands up for that!! But buzzing to be in the final, great team performance from the boys!!!💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/14UrV63NKE— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) July 19, 2020