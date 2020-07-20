Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 3-0 win over Champions League hopefuls Leicester City yesterday afternoon in their final home game of the season.

An own goal from James Justin and Harry Kane’s brace – all coming in the first-half – saw Spurs cruise to victory.

Jose Mourinho’s move up to sixth in the Premier League table and dent the Foxes’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their win over Leicester.

A big thank you to all the fans for your support this season. One to go to finish strong 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/JZgHV8dqQN — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 19, 2020