Early Team News: Man Utd vs West Ham

Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in what is the penultimate game of the season for both teams. Here is the early team news ahead of the game.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United are set to be without defender Eric Bailly, who was stretchered off following a clash of heads with captain Harry Maguire in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Bailly has been given the all-clear, but the gash and concussion he suffered are likely to keep him out. Maguire is available having suffered a less serious cut in the same incident.

Left-back Luke Shaw (ankle) was absent at Wembley and it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to return against the Hammers.

If he is still unavailable, Brandon Williams – who came through the Chelsea defeat unscathed – is set to deputise.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial are both expected to be available having shaken off knocks sustained at Wembley and finished the game on the pitch.

West Ham team news

Former United manager David Moyes is without Robert Snodgrass (back) and defender Ryan Fredericks (calf), but has no fresh injury concerns for his return to Old Trafford.